Former England Batter And Hampshire Stalwart Robin Smith Passes Away Aged 62
Former England batter Robin Smith, famed for his fearless strokeplay and 4,236 Test runs, has died unexpectedly at 62 in Perth. The ECB and his family expressed deep sorrow over his sudden passing.
Former England men's batter Robin Smith has 'unexpectedly' passed away aged 62. He breathed his last in Perth, Australia, on December 1, 2025. He breathed his last in Perth, Australia.
Robin Smith is remembered as one of England's finest middle-order batters, whose fearless approach stood out. He used to counter fast bowlers with his trademark cut shot and hooks. He also featured for Hampshire Cricket and emerged as a stalwart in the competition.
Robin Smith Unexpectedly Dies In Perth At 62
Robin Smith played for the England cricket team and featured in 62 red-ball matches between 1988 and 1996. The middle-order batter put up 4,236 runs and also picked up nine centuries at an average of 43.67.
Smith also featured in England's squad that reached the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final. They faced Pakistan in the summit clash.
The England Cricket shared a statement about Robin Smith's death and expressed deep sorrow. The Smith family had confirmed the death of the former English cricketer.
"It is with the deepest and most profound sense of sadness and loss that we must announce the passing of Robin Arnold Smith, beloved father of Harrison and Margaux and cherished brother of Christopher.
Robin died unexpectedly at his South Perth apartment on Monday, 1st December. The cause of his death is at present unknown," the statement from the Smith family said, as quoted by the England Cricket Board.
Robin Smith Had A Strenuous Battle With Alcoholism
Robin Smith was fondly known as 'The Judge' and was born in 1963 in South Africa. His charisma was unmatched, and he rose to fame during his active days as a cricketer. He featured for Hampshire and England Cricket and eventually retired from the game in 2004.
Post-retirement, Robin Smith battled alcoholism and mental health issues. It is a well-documented affair, but the Smith family has urged everyone not to speculate on the cause of death, which will be confirmed through a postmortem investigation.
"Since his retirement from the game in 2004, his battles with alcohol and mental health have been well documented, but these should not form the basis of speculation about the cause of death, which will be determined at postmortem investigation," the statement further said.
Apart from featuring in 62 Tests, Robin Smith featured in 71 ODIs, amassing over 6,500 runs in total.
Published On: 2 December 2025 at 18:12 IST