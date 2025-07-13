Former India Captain Mithali Raj Rings Historic Five-Minute Bell At Lord's Before Day 4 Action Between India And England

Mithali Raj, the former captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, received the honour of ringing the five-minute bell to begin day four proceedings at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The former Indian cricketer has now joined some of the elite dignitaries who have received the honour to do so over the years. Team India and England are aiming to win the third test match in London, and day four will be critical for both sides if they intend to avoid a draw.

Mithali Raj Joins List Of Indian Cricket Legends After Ringing Lord's Bell

The Lord's five-minute bell has a deeply rooted symbolic value at the iconic cricket stadium. The bell is rung just five minutes before the match to mark the imminent start of the play at the home of cricket. Team India and England are locking horns in a critical match, as they vie for the lead in the series. It is evenly poised at 1-1 after England clinched the series opener at Headingley while India breached the Edgbaston fortress to level it up.

On day four of the third test match between India and England, Mithali Raj received the honour of ringing the iconic five-minute bell at Lord's. She has now joined the elite list of former Indian cricketers who have been a part of the tradition in the past. The BCCI shared an image of the former Indian cricketer participating in the tradition at the home of cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar, Cheteshwar Pujara Also Received The Honour

In the past, two legendary cricketers of the Indian Cricket Team have been a part of the tradition recently, with Sachin Tendulkar ringing the bell to begin day one play at Lord's. A portrait was also unveiled at the MCC museum, commemorating the Indian cricketer's legacy in the game.

Indian test cricket stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara received the honour of ringing the bell on day three of the Lord's Test between India and England.