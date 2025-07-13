ING vs ENG 3rd Test: Mohammed Siraj Ignites Day 4 Drama, Taunts Ben Duckett After Dismissing Him At Lord's

Updated 13 July 2025 at 16:35 IST
Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj ignited the fire in day four action at Lord's. After dismissing Ben Duckett in stunning fashion, he marched towards the English batter's face and screamed on his face with aggression. Some shoulder contact also happened between both cricketers, but the Englishman avoided any eye contact and chose to walk off instead of stirring more drama.
The moment happened in the penultimate ball of the sixth over when Mohammed Siraj delivered a back of a length delivery just outside off at 140ks. Ben Duckett tried to pull it towards mid-on but it doesn't covers the distance and lands in Jasprit Bumrah's hands. There was no room for mistake for India as they struck the first blood of the day. But Duckett did not get much room to the ball ahead as he fell to DSP Siraj's brilliant delivery.
But that was not it, as Mohammed Siraj raucously celebrated in Ben Duckett's face. The Indian pacer was pumped and yelled ‘Come On!’ as Duckett perished while showing signs of aggression with the bat. Some shoulder contact also happened between the cricketers as Siraj continued to celebrate.
Also Read: 'This Is Not Cricket': Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ben Stokes' Controversial Field Placing On The Third Day Of The IND vs ENG Lord's Test
While Mohammed Siraj's aggressive celebration has broke the internet, he is also at the risk of getting penalized. The Indian pacer had an altercation with Travis head during the Adelaide Pink Ball Test and was slapped with a 20% deduction of his match fees. Siraj was also given a demerit point for his actions.
Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Delivers Unfiltered Take On The Shubman Gill-Zak Crawley Incident At Lord’s: 'Test Cricket Needs Needle'
Given that the umpires had a word with Mohammed Siraj after the team's huddle, there are high chances of the pacer facing either a pay cut or in the worst case scenario – a suspension since a shoulder tackle incident was also involved. It is yet to be seen what does the ICC does next.
Published 13 July 2025 at 16:20 IST