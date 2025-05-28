'Been Good As A Leader': Former India Star Zaheer Khan Praises LSG Captain Rishabh Pant Despite Season Ending On A Sour Note

Rishabh Pant before the start of the 2025 Indian Premier League season broke all records as he became the most expensive player to be sold in the history of the tournament. Rishabh Pant was purchased by the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL mega-auction for a whopping 27 crores. Despite the massive amount, Rishabh Pant did not live up to expectations as he had a disappointing IPL season with LSG failing to make it into the playoffs. As LSG's season came to an end with a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, LSG's mentor and former Indian quick Zaheer Khan had words of praise for the wicket-keeper batter.

Zaheer Khan Praises Rishabh Pant's Leadership Abilities

Rishabh Pant after struggling with the bat throughout the IPL 2025 season, bounced back into form in what was Lucknow's last game of the season. Pant scored a massive 118 off 61 balls to help LSG set a target of 228 of RCB. Despite the massive target and Pant's batting effort, RCB were able to chase down the target and end LSG's season on a sour note.

Following LSG's defeat against RCB, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan who is currently serving as LSG's mentor had words of praise for the wicket-keeper batter.

“Well, he's been good as a leader. That was a bright positive for us throughout the season. The form with the bat was definitely a learning experience for him, having this kind of season. But his ability and calibre are not in doubt. That's how we are looking at it. We're happy he finished on a strong note - that's the calibre he has, and the impact he can have on the game,” said Zaheer Khan in the post match press conference after LSG's loss against RCB.

Rishabh Pant To Serve As Shubman Gill's Deputy In England

The Indian Test team are all set to kick off their World Test Championship campaign against England in June. With the sudden retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the Indian Test team were thrown into a transitional phase with Shubman Gill being announced as the captain of the Indian Test team.

Shubman Gill in his role will be supported by wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who has been named as the vice captain of the side.