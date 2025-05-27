Hardik Pandya And Co. Forced To Follow Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2024 Template, MI's Combination Likely To Change Ahead Of Eliminator

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians, who enjoyed a dominating run in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, have a big crisis. Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings recently defeated the five-time champions by seven wickets to storm into Qualifier 1. The Punjab Kings outsmarted the Mumbai Indians in their last group stage game by seven wickets, and this has created a fresh set of problems for Hardik Pandya and his men.

Mumbai Indians Likely To Make Forced Changes For IPL 2025 Eliminator

Champions of IPL 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders, had a huge crisis last year when their regular wicketkeeper and opener Phil Salt left the team for national duties. Kolkata then had to include reserve wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the playing XI for the playoffs and the finals. Though Gurbaz couldn't play impactful innings, he still held his fort and helped KKR cruise through Qualifier 1 and the Finals. Mumbai Indians have a similar kind of problem to address before they play the Eliminator on May 30, 2025.

Their regular wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickleton will be off to play the World Test Championship against Australia, and Mumbai will have to bring in Jonny Bairstow for the most crucial phase of the tournament. If all goes well for Mumbai, Jonny Bairstow will play three games for them, including Qualifier 2 and the finals.

Mumbai Indians Eye Victory In Their Biggest IPL 2025 Clash