'There Is No Argument': Former Indian Cricketer Aakash Chopra Shares Opinion On Who Will Be India's Openers For IND vs ENG Series

The Indian Cricket Team is all set to take on England for a five match Test series away from home. The Indian team will be led by Shubman Gill who was recently announced as the new Test captain. The Indian team are currently in a transitional phase following the retirements of legendary batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. As the Indian team get ready to take on England on 20th June 2025, the problem remains for India on who will open the batting with the spot left vacant following Rohit Sharma's retirement.

Aakash Chopra On Who Will Open The Batting For India

Aakash Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel spoke about India's upcoming series in England. According to Aakash Chopra, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will open the batting for India. In the video, he was fully in agreement that India's batting will be opened by KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"Based on all the practice sessions and side games we have seen thus far, it's clear that KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be the two openers. There is no argument whatsoever about there being any scope for a change there. There is no reason to change it as well," said Aakash Chopra in the video on his YouTube channel.

India Looking To Bounce Back In Test Cricket