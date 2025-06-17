'Very Vulnerable Attack': Former Indian Cricketer Dinesh Karthik Slams England's Bowling Attack Ahead Of IND vs ENG Test Series

The Indian Cricket Team is all set to travel to England for a five match Test series which is set to start on 20th June 2025. The series will be the first challenge for Shubman Gill who was recently appointed as India's Test Captain. The Indian team are currently in a transitional phase following the shocking retirements of legendary batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The five match Test series in England will also mark the start of India's campaign in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. Ahead of the series, Dinesh Karthik has slammed the England bowling lineup for the series.

Dinesh Karthik Calls England's Bowling Lineup Vulnerable

Dinesh Karthik ahead of the series in England was in a conversation with Sky Sports. During the conversation Dinesh Karthik opened up on England's bowling line up and called it vulnerable. He also stated that England's bowling line up is a work in progress which could play in India's favor.

"Luckily for Shubman Gill, I think the England bowling attack is a very vulnerable attack. That is the only positive I see. They are going to be put under pressure with the bat. England batting will definitely put the Indian team under pressure. But the bowling is an area that is still a work in progress for England and that could very well play into India's hands," said Dinesh Karthik during the talk.

India Looking To Bounce Back In Test Cricket