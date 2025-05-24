'A Big Wake-Up Call': Former Indian Cricketer Kiran More Slams BCCI And Team Management For Not Preparing For Rohit-Kohli's Retirement

The Indian Cricket Team ahead of the upcoming five match test series in England were left with massive holes to fill in their batting order as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from the longest format of the sport. The two legendary batters were the most experienced players in the squad and with the two stalwarts of Indian Cricket retiring, the Indian Cricket team have been sent into a transition phase with several young players coming into the squad ahead of the England series.

Kiran More Slams BCCI For Not Preparing For The Transition Phase

As India's squad for the upcoming test series in England was announced, the squad features a lot of young players who will be tested in the English conditions. Kiran More following the squad announcement slammed the team management for not preparing for the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and even Ravichandran Ashwin and stated that the Indian team could fail in England with the young squad they have.

“First thing, I'm surprised. The whole selection committee and coach should've thought about this, that this (transition) was going to come. Now, suddenly, everybody has woken up and now they're asking who should be the next captain. They should've been prepared. I feel we haven't prepared for 1.5 years, this is a big wake-up call for us. I don’t expect any miracles on this (England) tour because I think India are going to struggle," said Kiran More in his statement about the squad that will be travelling to England.

Shubman Gill To Lead India In Tests Following Rohit Sharma's Retirement