From Promise To Present! Sunil Gavaskar Gifts Custom Made Bat-Shaped Guitar To Jemimah Rodrigues, Teams Up With World Cup Winner For A Duet

Jemimah Rodrigues' contribution to India's World Cup heroics was immense. Jemimah played a blinder of an innings in the semifinal as India chased down Australia's mammoth total of 338 and secured a place in the final.

Jemimah was promised by Sunil Gavaskar that he would be joined by the legendary Indian cricketer for a jam session if the Women In Blue would go on to lift the coveted title. As promised, Gavaskar gifted Jemimah a bat-shaped, custom-made guitar and the Delhi Capitals captain was visibly elated.

Gavaskar pointed towards the box, which was beautifully wrapped in a cover. They both unboxed it together and Jemimah couldn't hide his happiness after receiving such a rare gift from Gavaskar. They went on to pose together and even had an impromptu jam session as promised by the former Indian cricketer.

Jemimah posted a video of the heartwarming moment and captioned it, “Sunil sir kept his promise and we ended up jamming with the coolest Bat-ar ever. This was a special one.”

Riding on Jemimah's knock, India completed a stunning run chase by chasing the highest ever target in Women's ODI history. Rodrigues completed her half-century in just 57 balls and despite running out of partners, she remained focused and completed the run chase.

A number of quick wickets threatened to derail India's plan but Jemimah never panicked. She will now have to deal with more responsibility as she will leadthe Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026.