WPL 2026 Starts On Record-Breaking Note As Nadine de Klerk, Harmanpreet Kaur And Amelia Kerr Achieve New Career Milestones

The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League is underway. Royal Challengers Bengaluru locked horns with Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the marquee tournament and won the clash by a margin of 3 wickets. This is the fourth edition of the tournament featuring all top stars of international cricket. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the WPL in the past, with Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Up Warriorz trying to win the title for the first time.

A total of 22 matches will be played in the ongoing 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League, and the final will take place on February 5, 2026, at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi. The opening match of the ongoing edition was a thrilling affair, and it witnessed multiple records being broken.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nadine de Klerk And Amelia Kerr Attain New Milestones

Harmanpreet Kaur has been in some stellar form, and she continues to dominate the Women's Premier League. The Mumbai Indians skipper scored 20 runs and became the highest run-getter in the history of the Women's Premier League. The right-handed batter, with 871 runs, has now surpassed Shafali Verma in the list, who has scored 865 runs in the WPL so far.

South Africa's Nadine de Klerk has had a game to remember. The 25-year-old batting all-rounder scored 63* off 44 balls and clinched 4 wickets in her quota of 4 overs. Courtesy of her stellar performances, de Klerk has become only the second player in the history of the WPL to score 50+ runs and take four or more wickets in a Women's Premier League match.

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr started the Women's Premier League on a very positive note. The all-rounder ended up taking two wickets in the second innings, and in the process, she went past her teammate Hayley Matthews. With 42 wickets to her name, Matthews has now become the highest wicket-taker in WPL history.

RCB Start WPL 2027 On Winning Note