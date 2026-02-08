From Real Madrid To T20 World Cup 2026! How Mohammed Siraj's February Plan Unfolded After A Suryakumar Yadav Phonecall

India got off to a winning start as they thrashed the USA to kick off their T20 World Cup title defence in style at Wankhede Stadium. Captain Suryakumar Yadav led from the front, and his immaculate 49-ball 84 set the tone for a brilliant setup, which was later utilised by the bowlers to guide the home side to a comfortable 29-run win in Mumbai.

Mohammed Siraj Revealed His February Plan

Mohammed Siraj wasn't even named in India's T20 World Cup squad, but an injury to Harshit Rana opened up a huge opportunity for the fast bowler. Jasprit Bumrah missed out on a spot in the team due to illness and Siraj took his place in the T20 World Cup opener against the USA.

The 31-year-old proved to be the game-changer and his three-wicket haul was central to India's planning. In the post-match press conference, Siraj revealed he was planning to watch Real Madrid's La Liga game with Real Sociedad on February 15, but a call from Suryakumar Yadav made him change his plan.

“Then suddenly, Surya bhai (Suryakumar Yadav) called me. He said, 'Get ready, pack your bag, and come.' I said, 'Surya bhai, don't joke, because this is not going to happen.' He said, 'I'm telling you the truth - get ready.' As soon as he hung up, I got a call from (Pragyan) Ojha bhai, the national selector.”

“My plan was that on the 15th, there was a Real Madrid match, and I was going to watch it. After that, Ramadan was coming, so I had planned around that. But whatever God has written will happen.”

