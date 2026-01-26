From Rohit Sharma to Manu Bhaker, Sporting Fraternity Extends Warm Greetings On India's 77th Republic Day

The nation of India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day with pomp and zeal, with the tricolour flying high across several parts of the nation. Celebrations are underway across the country, with the National Capital hosting a grand parade at Kartavya Path, with special guests from the EU in attendance.

On this special occasion, sporting personalities from various disciplines across the nation have extended warm greetings for the 77th Republic Day and shared joy in the enforcement of the Constitution in 1950, which allowed India to become a democratic republic.

Sportspersons Come Forward To Share Republic Day Greetings

The Indian sporting fraternity came forward to extend Republic Day greetings on social media. Their reflection of admiration and fondness towards the country was visible in the special posts they shared to commemorate the enforcement of India's Constitution.

Rohit Sharma, the ICC T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy-winning captain for Team India, expressed Republic Day greetings on Instagram Stories with a picture of himself wearing a helmet with the tricolour being highlighted.

Advertisement

Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@rohitsharma45

ICC Chairperson Jay Shah also extended Republic Day greetings on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Republic Day! Let us celebrate the constitution that shapes India towards a stronger and more resilient nation," in the caption.

Two-time Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker conveyed a special message on the occasion of Republic Day, saying, "Proud to represent my country today and every day. Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day."

Advertisement

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir also shared Republic Day greetings on 'X' and wrote a special message that read, "We have one Constitution. We should also have just one identity - INDIAN! #HappyRepublicDay."

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav also conveyed Republic Day greetings on Instagram and wrote, "77 years of a nation guided by its Constitution. Happy Republic Day."

Indian Sporting Boards Also Extend Greetings

India's top sporting boards and associations also came forward to extend special greetings on the occasion of the nation's 77th Republic Day.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a special graphic to convey greetings on the country's 77th Republic Day.

Hockey India also delivered the Republic Day greetings with a post on 'X' and wrote, "Rooted in tradition, driven by excellence, united as one nation. Happy Republic Day to all!"

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) also shared Republic Day's greetings on ‘X'.