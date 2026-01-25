Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur To Be Conferred With Padma Shri, World Cup Winners Set To Receive India's 4th Highest Civilian Honour

Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur are set to be conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award, India's 4th highest civilian honour. Among the others, former tennis player Vijay Amritraj has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, while para-athlete Praveen Kumar will also receive the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Rohit led India to two ICC honours, the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy last year. The 38-year-old retired from Test and T20Is and is currently only active in the ODI format. He has been in good shape and is expected to feature in the 2027 ICC World Cup.

Under Harmanpreet's guidance, India ended their prolonged drought and lifted the Women's ODI World Cup on home soil. They defeated the Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa by 52 runs at Brabourne Stadium last year.

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours of the country and are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.



