From Struggles to Hope! Abhishek Nayar Explains KKR's IPL 2026 Resurgence Ahead of Must Win Clash Against Delhi Capitals

Abhishek Nayar Speaks Up On KKR's IPL 2026 Turnaround

On being asked about the turnaround, he said, “As for the turnaround, I would put it down to consistency. I often talk about adversity, and when you are in difficult situations, the one thing a leadership group can do is remain consistent with the players. The messaging did not change much. The trust in the players did not change. The way we looked at our players did not change. When everything around you starts to feel like it is crumbling, you have to stay strong and stick to your core values as a team and as individuals. Sometimes, it takes time for people to understand their roles and what the team is trying to achieve. We talk about momentum being key in team sport, and once that momentum starts to build, belief starts to grow too. I think the hardest thing in the IPL is to remain consistent as an individual amid all the noise around you. As a group, we have tried to do exactly that.”