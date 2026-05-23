From Struggles to Hope! Abhishek Nayar Explains KKR's IPL 2026 Resurgence Ahead of Must Win Clash Against Delhi Capitals
KKR will hope to continue their sensational run when they host Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2026 match on Sunday at Eden Gardens.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders will be determined to get the better of Delhi Capitals when the two sides renew their rivalry on Sunday at Eden Gardens. KKR's fate doesn't completely lie in their own hands, but they do need to win at least to capitalise if any positive situation arises.
Abhishek Nayar Speaks Up On KKR's IPL 2026 Turnaround
KKR hadn't managed to rack up a single win in their first six matches. But Ajinkya Rahane's side has emerged as a playoff contender with six wins in the next seven matches. They currently have 13 points in their kitty and if both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals lose, then the KKR vs DC game could decide the 4th playoff spot.
Ahead of the Delhi Capitals game, head coach Abhishek Nayar has opened up on their ongoing sensational form.
On being asked about the turnaround, he said, “As for the turnaround, I would put it down to consistency. I often talk about adversity, and when you are in difficult situations, the one thing a leadership group can do is remain consistent with the players. The messaging did not change much. The trust in the players did not change. The way we looked at our players did not change. When everything around you starts to feel like it is crumbling, you have to stay strong and stick to your core values as a team and as individuals. Sometimes, it takes time for people to understand their roles and what the team is trying to achieve. We talk about momentum being key in team sport, and once that momentum starts to build, belief starts to grow too. I think the hardest thing in the IPL is to remain consistent as an individual amid all the noise around you. As a group, we have tried to do exactly that.”
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KKR would be hoping for a miracle but they do need to improve their Net Run Rate if they need to get the better of RR in the playoff race.
Also Read: KKR Washout Triggered Punjab Kings' Downfall In IPL 2026? Ricky Ponting Makes Shocking Claim