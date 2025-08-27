Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Virender Sehwag to Suresh Raina; How Cricket Fraternity Wished Fans

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: As Indians worldwide celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the cricketing fraternity was on spot while wishing their fans. Not just cricketers, even IPL franchises wished fans and prayed for their well-being. The occasion celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom. Franchises like Chennai Super Kings and a few others wished their fans well. Cricketers like Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and others did the same.

It is heartwarming to see the cricket fraternity wishing good for their fans. The cricketers in India are treated as demi-gods. Here are some of the best messages from the cricketing fraternity to their fans.

‘Ganpati Bappa Moriya’ - Cricket Fraternity

Why is Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrated?

The occasion is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed Hindu deity revered as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles. Ganesh Chaturthi also fosters community unity and provides a spiritual opportunity for devotees to seek blessings for success and new beginnings, symbolizing hope and renewal.