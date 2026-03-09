Gary Kirsten to Take Charge as Head Coach of Sri Lanka’s Men’s Cricket Team

Pakistan Head Coach Gary Kirsten addresses a press conference ahead of the Group A match against India in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York | Image: ANI

Sri Lanka Cricket has officially confirmed Gary Kirsten's appointment as the new head coach of the senior men's national cricket team. The former South African cricketer would replace Sanath Jayasuriya, who had decided to step down from the role following their abysmal campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Kirsten is coming fresh off a role with Namibia Cricket during the T20 World Cup 2026. He served as a consultant for the side.

Sri Lanka Appoints Gary Kirsten as Men’s Team Head Coach

Gary Kirsten has been confirmed as the head coach of the Sri Lankan men's national cricket team and will embark on his new role on April 15, 2026.

The former South African cricketer has signed up for a two-year term, with his primary task being to prepare the team for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2027, which will take place in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten as the new head coach of the national men’s team, effective from 15 April, 2026.

His appointment with Sri Lanka Cricket will be for a two-year term ending on 14 April 2028. Among Kirsten’s primary responsibilities will be guiding the Sri Lanka National Men’s Team in its preparation and campaign for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be held in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe," Sri Lanka Cricket shared in a statement.

Advertisement

Gary Kiesten's appointment as the head coach is part of Sri Lanka's measures to revamp the structure of their National High Performance Center.

Gary Kirsten Brings Extensive Coaching Experience To Sri Lanka Cricket

Gary Kirsten has had an extensive coaching career before being appointed as the head coach of the Sri Lanka men's team. He led Team India to a historic victory over Sri Lanka in the 2011 ODI World Cup Final in Mumbai.

The former Proteas cricketer also served as the head coach of the Pakistan men's team before resigning in 2024