Gary Kirsten to Take Charge as Head Coach of Sri Lanka’s Men’s Cricket Team
Sri Lanka Cricket appointed Gary Kirsten as men’s head coach on a two‑year term starting April 15, 2026, tasking him with preparing the team for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka Cricket has officially confirmed Gary Kirsten's appointment as the new head coach of the senior men's national cricket team. The former South African cricketer would replace Sanath Jayasuriya, who had decided to step down from the role following their abysmal campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
Kirsten is coming fresh off a role with Namibia Cricket during the T20 World Cup 2026. He served as a consultant for the side.
Gary Kirsten has been confirmed as the head coach of the Sri Lankan men's national cricket team and will embark on his new role on April 15, 2026.
The former South African cricketer has signed up for a two-year term, with his primary task being to prepare the team for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2027, which will take place in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten as the new head coach of the national men’s team, effective from 15 April, 2026.
His appointment with Sri Lanka Cricket will be for a two-year term ending on 14 April 2028. Among Kirsten’s primary responsibilities will be guiding the Sri Lanka National Men’s Team in its preparation and campaign for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be held in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe," Sri Lanka Cricket shared in a statement.
Gary Kiesten's appointment as the head coach is part of Sri Lanka's measures to revamp the structure of their National High Performance Center.
Gary Kirsten Brings Extensive Coaching Experience To Sri Lanka Cricket
Gary Kirsten has had an extensive coaching career before being appointed as the head coach of the Sri Lanka men's team. He led Team India to a historic victory over Sri Lanka in the 2011 ODI World Cup Final in Mumbai.
The former Proteas cricketer also served as the head coach of the Pakistan men's team before resigning in 2024
Kirsten has been one of South Africa's finest batters and a true veteran of the sport. He has made 101 Test appearances, scoring 7289 runs. In One-Day cricket, Gary has put up 6798 runs in 185 outings, smacking 13 tons and 45 half-centuries.
