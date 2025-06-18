Gautam Gambhir Adding Harshit Rana as Jasprit Bumrah's Back-up in Team India Squad is a Wrong Move. Here's Why

India vs England: Pacer Harshit Rana did not leave England after the intrasquad game as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) added him to the squad for the Test series versus England. But, was picking Rana the right move, when you had an young Anshul Kamboj performing better?

Once BCCI made Rana's addition official, head coach Gautam Gambhir has been facing the ire on social space as most reckon he favoured the Kolkata Knight Riders star over Kamboj.

Why Picking Rana is The Wrong Call?

It is simple, if you are picking Rana as Bumrah's back-up is understandable. But again picking Rana purely based on his exploits with the ball is a little baffling. What is also baffling is that in England you want someone who can swing the ball, unlike what you one looks for when travelling to Australia. Picking Rana in Australia was justifiable, but it remains to be seen backing him in England is the right move or not. Rana is more of a ‘hit-the-deck-hard’ kind of an operator, unlike Kamboj - who looks to swing the ball.

Would History Repeat Itself?

Another problem with Rana is that on occasions he tends to spray the ball around a bit and that could prove fatal for India. He faced the same problem when India played at Adelaide at the end of 2024. And there, the Australians did not spare him.

In Australia, Rana was backed over Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, a move that seemed alright after the Perth win, but by the end of the series - it was clear that the BCCI had got it completely wrong.