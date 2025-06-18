Republic World
  Virat Kohli's Ex-RCB Teammate Glenn Maxwell Completes a Rare T20 Triple During MLC Game; Becomes First Player to do so

Updated 18 June 2025 at 11:22 IST

Virat Kohli's Ex-RCB Teammate Glenn Maxwell Completes a Rare T20 Triple During MLC Game; Becomes First Player to do so

MLC 2025: Glenn Maxwell made it a night to remember for him in California as he notched up a rare triple in T20s.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
MLC 2025: Veteran Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell made it a six-fest in California on Wednesday as he smashed a mind-numbing 106* off 49 balls. It is no secret that Maxwell has the reputation of playing such knocks. His blitz was laced with 13 sixes and merely a couple of boundaries. He was dealing in sixes and doing it successfully. 

His knock can be divided in two phases where he struggled to get a quick start and was 11 off 15 balls at one point of time, but then, he quickly turned it around to end up playing one of the most memorable T20 knocks ever. He smashed 94 off the next 34 deliveries to bring up his eighth T20 hundred. 

Maxwell's Rare T20 Triple

During the course of his breathtaking knock versus Los Angeles Knight Riders, Maxwell broke multiple records. He also notched up a rare T20 triple. Now, he happens to be the only cricketer in the world to have scored - over 10,500 runs, picked up more than 170+ wickets, and hit five-plus T20 hundreds. No other cricketer in the world has done it. This makes Maxwell a T20 specialist. 

"I gave myself a chance for sure. Being the captain, you want to carry on for the team. I got to a position where I thought I could just go on. I had 155-160 in my mind. I feel like I was hitting well in India," Maxwell said at the post-match presentation. 

Freedom Outplay Knight Riders

The Washington-based franchise absolutely hammered the Knight Riders by 113 runs. It was a one-sided affair as the Knights were bundled out for 95. Mitchell Owen and Jack Edwards picked up three wickets apiece. 

Washington have played three matches, winning two of them. They are currently in the third place in the points table. 

Published 18 June 2025 at 11:14 IST