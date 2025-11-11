'Every Ball Is An Event': Gautam Gambhir Answers The Million Dollar Question, Addresses Existing Instability In India's T20I Batting

Suryakumar Yadav's India have been dominating the shortest international format after the 'men in blue' won the World T20 in 2024. Under skipper Surya and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, the 'Men in Blue' have been bullish in the shortest international format and they have dominated their opposition across conditions.

Team India recently won the Asia Cup undefeated and later followed it up with a series win in Australia. India's next assignment in the T20Is will come against South Africa as the Proteas in a five-match series.

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On India's Batting Order

Despite India's dominant format in the T20Is, it is their batting order that has raised many eyebrows. On their tour to Australia, the Indian team management was heavily criticized for changing the batting order in every match. Only Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have been opening the batting for India and apart from them, India have used their batters as floaters in T20Is.

In the last sixteen T20I games, India have used four different players as their number three. Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube have all played at number three for India. Prior to the start of South Africa's tour to India, Gautam Gambhir addressed the concerns around the instability in Indian batting.

'Every ball is an event. Every ball needs to have the maximum impact that we can have. Obviously, two openers are permanent. Rest, I think everything shuffles because it's not the amount of runs that matter in T20 cricket. We don't want to play a game thinking about averages, strike rates and all that stuff. I think it has been a very fluid batting order', said the Indian Head Coach.

India Look To Maintain Clinical Record In T20Is