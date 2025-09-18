Updated 18 September 2025 at 12:19 IST
Gautam Gambhir Almost Certain to Rest Jasprit Bumrah; Arshdeep Singh to Get a Game
India vs Oman: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the dead-rubber against Oman on Friday. The word is that Arshdeep Singh may get picked.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs Oman: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India have already qualified for the Super 4 of the ongoing Asia Cup after wins over the UAE and Pakistan. Ahead of their final group-stage game that is against Oman, Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar may opt to make changes. As per reports, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to be rested, while Arshdeep Singh is likely to get a go. It is a dead-rubber and hence it would be a wise move to rest Bumrah and keep him fresh and ready for the Super 4 game against Pakistan over the weekend. Bumrah has been doing the job when needed.
Given the form India is in, making a few changes, that too against Oman, should not hurt them. For the unversed, Arshdeep is a wicket away from the milestone of 100 wickets in T20Is. So, if he plays the game - it will be a big moment for him and of course - he has had to wait. He would be eager to get the ball in his hand and work up his magic.
Bumrah And The Workload Saga
The premier Indian pace bowler has had problems with his workload as he features in all formats. During the recent tour of England, it was predetermined that Bumrah would play only three of the five Test matches. He was released before the final match of the series at Oval - which was a must-win - demonstrating the team's commitment to preserving him.
Eventually, Mohammed Siraj came up with the goods on the final day at the Oval to help India win the match and level the series.
