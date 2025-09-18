Manoj Tiwary Seconds Irfan Pathan's Controversial 'Hookah' Claim on MS Dhoni, Reveals 'Buttering Was Done...'

MS Dhoni is arguably the best to have led India on a cricket field. Dhoni is considered to be a global cricket icon and an ambassador of the sport. All these years, Dhoni managed to stay away from controversies and many wondered how. Years back former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, who shared the dressing-room on a number of occasions with Dhoni, made a sensational claim. Irfan revealed that Dhoni backed players who prepared the ‘hookah’ for him.

Another former India player, who shared the dressing-room with Dhoni, seconded Pathan's claim and revealed that ‘buttering was done’.

‘Buttering was done’

"We've seen from close quarters as well. There were sessions where hookah was taken and there were some players who were the close ones. There were some players, at that time, who were very smart to ensure some buttering was done to just get a little bit of help from the captain," Tiwary said in an interview with InsideSport.

"It wasn't compulsory for anyone to be there. Only the players who knew that the room was open for hookah went there," Tiwary added.

Will Dhoni Play IPL 2026?

Dhoni has retired from international cricket but continues to feature in the cash-rich IPL. He is 44 and there have been speculations over his IPL future for more than three seasons now.