Gautam Gambhir And His Super Star Culture Behind Rohit Sharma's Shock Test Retirement Ahead of England Tour? Netizens Claim

Updated May 8th 2025, 10:36 IST
Rohit Sharma Retirement: India captain Rohit Sharma stunned all with his decision to quit Test cricket on Wednesday in the middle of an Indian Premier League season. While the timing is questionable, one believes the writing was always on the wall after the shambolic loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after having taken the lead.
Rohit has announced his retirement days ahead of the expected announcement of India's Test squad for the England tour. In fact, even after Rohit apparently dropped himself from the fifth and final BGT Test - that raised eyebrows. Reports of a rift between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Rohit had started doing the rounds after the former spoke of an existent ‘superstar culture’ in the team.
Now that Rohit has called it a day in red-ball cricket, netizens suspect Gambhir is the reason behind Rohit's retirement. Here are some of the comments that followed after Rohit's shock call.
Meanwhile, Rohit got his Test career off to a dream start with a century against West Indies, but then at No. 6 he still could not cement his spot due to inconsistency. Eventually, he found a new lease of life when he started opening in red-ball cricket.
He has retired as one of the most feared Test openers in cricket. The 38-year-old ends his Test career with 4,301 runs in 67 Tests at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties. Rohit was appointed captain in 2022 after Virat Kohli resigned from the role. He went on to lead India in 24 Tests, winning 12 and losing nine games. He also oversaw India's 2023 WTC final loss against Australia.
Published May 8th 2025, 10:32 IST