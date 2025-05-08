Gautam Gambhir And His Super Star Culture Behind Rohit Sharma's Shock Test Retirement Ahead of England Tour? Netizens Claim

Rohit Sharma Retirement: India captain Rohit Sharma stunned all with his decision to quit Test cricket on Wednesday in the middle of an Indian Premier League season. While the timing is questionable, one believes the writing was always on the wall after the shambolic loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after having taken the lead.

Rohit has announced his retirement days ahead of the expected announcement of India's Test squad for the England tour. In fact, even after Rohit apparently dropped himself from the fifth and final BGT Test - that raised eyebrows. Reports of a rift between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Rohit had started doing the rounds after the former spoke of an existent ‘superstar culture’ in the team.

Now that Rohit has called it a day in red-ball cricket, netizens suspect Gambhir is the reason behind Rohit's retirement. Here are some of the comments that followed after Rohit's shock call.

Gambhir Behind Rohit's Retirement?

Rohit's Test Numbers

Meanwhile, Rohit got his Test career off to a dream start with a century against West Indies, but then at No. 6 he still could not cement his spot due to inconsistency. Eventually, he found a new lease of life when he started opening in red-ball cricket.