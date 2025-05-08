Pakistan Super League Face Massive Setback in Wake of India's Operation Sindoor; England Stars Ready to Boycott PSL 2025

PSL 2025: Pakistan as a country is already reeling after India's successful ‘Opration Sindoor’, now it seems more embarrassment is on it's way for the nation. Reports claim that English players are contemplating the boycott of PSL 2025. The English stars are wary of the situation in the country and are not ready to take any chances.

David Willey and Chris Jordan Set to Leave?

According to the report carried by www.telecomasia.net, David Willey and Chris Jordan have already communicated their decision to the Multan Sultans management. In fact, Multan Sultans are also out of the playoff race. In total, seven English cricketers are currently involved in the PSL. The players involved are Sam Billings, James Vince, Tom Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Tom Kohler-Canmore and Luke Wood.

England and Wales Cricket Board and Professional Cricketers Association are reportedly in constant touch with the players in Pakistan. ECB is closely monitoring the situation is what is believed. It is also learnt that the English board have no0t given any directive to their players to leave Pakistan. ECB is also in touch with the UK government to discuss the situation and to come up with solutions.

What is Operation Sindoor?

In the wee hours of May 7 (Wednesday), India launched precision strikes targeting nine high-value terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives-25 Indians and one Nepali national.