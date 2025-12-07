'I Thought It Was AI Generated': Gautam Gambhir Called Out For Losing Cool On Split Coaching Remark After IND vs SA ODI Series

After a heartbreaking debacle in the two-match Test series, India have convincingly defeated South Africa by 2-1 in the recently culminated ODI series. The 'men in blue' were without the services of their regular skipper Shubman Gill, but KL Rahul was nothing short of stellar as far as his leadership skills are concerned, and he was backed by a few solid performances, especially from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma looked at their fluent best, and their performances in the ODI series are a testament to the fact that they are not going anywhere anytime soon. Kohli scored a total of 302 runs from three matches, whereas Rohit Sharma ended the series with 146 important runs in the three-match ODI series.

Netizens Blast Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has been under fire, especially after India's second home Test series loss in a span of just 13 months. Prior to the ODI series, the Proteas had whitewashed India in a two-match Test series. Ever since India's loss in the Test series, split coaching has become a huge issue and a topic of debate. Many believe that the Indian Test team isn't being able to flourish under Gambhir or his coaching, and hence the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should consider hiring someone else for the job and let Gambhir continue as the white-ball coach.

After the India vs South Africa ODI series, Gautam Gambhir was asked about his opinion on split coaching, and he had a pretty stern reply to it. Gambhir also called out Parth Jindal, who had called for the BCCI to move to a 'specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket.'

Gambhir's comments haven't gone down too well with the fans of the Indian cricket team, and they have lambasted the Indian coach for how he chose to defend himself.

