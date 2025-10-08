Gautam Gambhir Demoted Sanju Samson in Batting Order During Asia Cup? India T20 Wicketkeeper Breaks Silence

Sanju Samson, who was opening the batting for over a year in T20Is, was made to bat in the middle order in the Asia Cup as Shubman Gill was slotted in as the opener. Samson was not getting a hang of things in the middle-order and that was evident during the continental competition. Days after the Asia Cup, Samson has finally broken silence on being demoted in the batting-order.

'Bat At No. 9, Bowl Left-Arm Spin'

Samson admitted that for him it vis all about representing the country and he also said that he does not even mind batting at No. 8 or bowling left-arm spin.

"I think when you wear the Indian jersey, you can't say no to anything. I've worked really hard to wear that Indian jersey and stay in that dressing room. I take a lot of pride in doing my job for my country," Samson said, when asked about batting at unusual numbers for India at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2025.

"Even if you want me to bat at No. 9, maybe bowl some left-arm spin, whatever job for the country, I don't mind," Samson stated.

Even at No. 5, Samson contributed for the team by scoring 39 against Sri Lanka in the final Super Four match. He also chipped in with a crucial 24 against Pakistan in the final in Dubai.

Samson's Special Gesture

It was a memorable Tuesday night for Samson in Mumbai as he was honoured as the Men’s T20I Batter of the Year at the CEAT Awards.