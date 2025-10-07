Updated 7 October 2025 at 21:56 IST
Arshdeep Singh's Finisher-Like Batting Turns Up the Heat, Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Australia Tour
Arshdeep Singh impressed in India A vs Australia A ODIs with solid bowling and fiery batting cameos, smashing sixes in both games. His recent social media post hints at readiness for the Australia tour.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Arshdeep Singh has showcased his prowess as an authoritative fast bowler for the Indian Cricket Team. His bowling prowess has helped the Indian side big-time over the years, and he continues to refine his skill set and strategy in the game.
Apart from his superior fast-bowling skills, Arshdeep has had a knack for hitting mouth-watering shots with the bat during his appearances as a lower-order batter for Team India. The fast bowler has shown flair with his cameos and put himself forward as an all-purpose player.
Arshdeep Singh's Finisher Instincts Spell Trouble For Australia
Arshdeep Singh was seen in action at the recent unofficial ODIs between India A and Australia A in Kanpur. He featured in the second and third ODI matches and put up a decent outing with the ball.
Apart from witnessing his fast bowling prowess, fans also watched Arshdeep put up runs with the bat. In the two matches he played, the young fast bowler delivered a batting cameo and displayed his lower-order finishing skills.
The Indian fast bowler posted a couple of videos of his batting cameos against Australia A in Kanpur, where he smashed a six in both matches.
In the caption, Arshdeep Singh wrote, "Kanpur -> Melbourne 🚀," hinting that the fast bowler is keen to bring his batting flair to Team India's upcoming white-ball away tour against Australia.
Arshdeep Singh Named In Entire India White-Ball Tour Of Australia
Team India recently announced the full ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia. Shubman Gill leads the charge in ODIs, while Suryakumar Yadav continues as the Men in Blue's skipper in the shortest format.
Arshdeep Singh has been named on both sides, indicating that he would be in Australia for the entire India tour. Given that the tracks would favour fast bowlers, Arshdeep's inclusion would be key for the Indian side.
The India tour of Australia begins with the three-match ODI series, starting October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The T20I series begins on October 29 at the Manuka Oval.
