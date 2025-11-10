Gautam Gambhir Details The Hardline, Win-Driven Mentality As India Head Coach: 'Throw Guys Into The Deep Sea'

Gautam Gambhir has shed light on his cut-throat mindset as the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team. The former Indian cricketer believes in putting the players in the furnace to allow them to bring out their best under pressure.

Gautam Gambhir joined Team India as its head coach following Rahul Dravid's departure. Under his tutelage, India has had a fair share of thrilling title wins and losses, but the team's fighting spirit knows no bounds.

India now possesses a fearless approach, which was visible during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. India levelled the series 2-2 and made history in the process.

Gautam Gambhir Shares His Cut-Throat Mindset As India Head Coach

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has advocated for testing players under pressure and cited Shubman Gill's example of putting cricketers in challenging roles.

Gill was named as India's Test captain ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Coach Gambhir also criticised celebrating a series loss as a team and as a nation.

"As a nation, and we as individuals should never, never celebrate a series loss. Just throw players into the deep sea; it's as simple as it can get. We did the same with Shubman as well when he was appointed as a Test captain," Gautam Gambhir said in a video shared by the BCCI on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

After West Indies, India Set To Lock Horns With South Africa In Tests

India is coming off a 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies at home and has kept the momentum going. Despite being pushed to the limits by the Caribbean Men, the Men in Blue fought back well to clinch an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Shubman Gill's next big red-ball assignment will be against the World Test Champions, South Africa. Taking down the Temba Bavuma-led side could be a significant challenge for the team at home. The Indian captain and head coach have arrived in Kolkata for the first Test match.