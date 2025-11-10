Not Sam Curran; CSK's Matheesha Pathirana Bizarrely Deactivates Instagram Account After Ravindra Jadeja Amid IPL 2026 Trade Talks

IPL 2026: While the auction date is yet to be finalised, multiple reports claim that November 15 would be the final date for retention of players. With much trade-talk happening around a few Chennai Super Kings players, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja deactivated his Instagram account. And now, it is understood that another CSK player has done the same. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana too has deactivated his account.

Samson to CSK?

And all of this started as CSK got interested in Sanju Samson. Initially, it was understood that a straight-swap was agreed upon, but then - that changed as the 2008 champions decided that they want another CSK players along with Jadeja. For the unversed, Jadeja was part of the Royals in the opening two seasons of the cash-rich league.

As per a report on the Indian Express, the Royals are eyeing Pathirana. As per the same report, CSK offered Sam Curran as they did not want to let go of Pathirana. Interesting to see Curran's Instagram account is still active.

The Sri Lankan pacer had joined the CSK side back in 2022. And since, has played a crucial role for the side with the ball. He has picked up 47 wickets in 32 games for the Chennai-based franchise. In 2023, he played a pivotal part in CSK's fifth IPL title as he took 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 14.63.

Why is CSK Eyeing Samson?