Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Concerns Over India's Test Form: 'We Have Played Reasonable Cricket'

India's Test form has been the subject of a debate. Home defeats to both New Zealand and South Africa put relentless pressure on Gautam Gambhir, who has been at the forefront of criticism since he took charge of the Indian team.

Gautam Gambhir Shrugs Off India's Test Form Concerns

The win against Sri Lanka relieved a bit of pressure on the Indian Cricket team as it came after a while. This win was India's first since they beat West Indies in Ahmedabad lat year. The win helped Shubman Gill and Co. to improve their PCT from 48.14 to 53.33 in the World Test Championship standings, but they remain 5th in the standings.

Despite India's ups and downs, Gautam Gambhir has brushed away concerns regarding India's form in red-ball cricket. Ahead of the Colombo Test, Gambhir said, Rankings do not matter. We are not struggling. Since the England tour, we have played reasonable Test cricket.

"My job is to win trophies. That's what all I care for and believe in."

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India will hope to improve their position in the WTC points table should they manage to whitewash Sri Lanka in the red-ball format. According to various reports, Saransh Jain is likely to replace Kuldeep Yadav in the squad. Kuldeep had a torrid time in Galle and returned with only a single wicket.

On Kuldeep's performance, Gambhir said, "We will try to field the best bowling attack that can get us 20 wickets. Kuldeep is a good bowler and sometimes it's up to the captain as well."

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