Gautam Gambhir Faces Backlash Over Playing Jitesh Sharma in Place of Sanju Samson in Aus-Ind 4th T20I: 'Why we Are Doing...'

Aus-Ind 4th T20I: India head coach Gautam Gambhir faced backlash on Thursday for opting to drop Sanju Samson and play Jitesh Sharma instead in the ongoing 4th T20I at Carrara Oval in Queensland. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has asked a pertinent question as to what is the plan with Samson. He reckons Samson has fared decently well when his position of an opener was taken away.

‘Sanju not playing is a big, big, big question’

“The biggest question that is looming large is – what have we decided about Sanju Samson? Sanju not playing is a big, big, big question as to why we are doing like that. We played Sanju and he had done decently as well. I won’t say he had done extraordinarily, but he was okay. You made him bat up the order against Oman and he scored a fifty,” Chopra said.

“You played him in the (Asia Cup) final and he scored a few runs. You only told us that he can bat down the order. We were saying you should make him open only, and if you are not doing that, play Jitesh. That was my original position, but you said you will be able to take care of Sanju Samson and will play him, and you know what you are doing. We respected that,” he said.

Jitesh Fails to Impress

After being in the sidelines, Jitesh finally got his chance and he would have hoped to take it with both hands, but he could not. Jitesh perished for three off four balls. Adam Zampa trapped him leg before wicket.