WATCH | PM Narendra Modi Serving Injured Pratika Rawal Dinner is Heartwarming

Women's World Cup: PM Narendra Modi had an evening to remember at his Delhi residence on Wednesday when he interacted with the triumphant Indian women's cricket team, who recently clinched their maiden World Cup crown. After the candid interaction between PM Modi and the women cricketers, it was time for dinner. During dinner at PM's residence, it was heartwarming to see Modi himself serving food to injured Pratika Rawal, who was on the wheelchair.

The clip of the moment surfaced on social space hours after the interaction and now it is being loved by fans and is going viral. Here is the clip that can be watched on loop.

WATCH VIDEO

Pratika, who was in form throughout the competition, picked up an injury just before the knockouts and had to be ruled out.

‘Very happy that I was a part of this team’

"There's no words. It's not going to come out of my mouth. This flag on my shoulder means a lot to me. And you know, being here with my team, it's just surreal," Pratika said after India's WC win.

"Injuries are part and parcel of the game. I'm very happy that I was a part of this team, this winning team. I just love this team. I can't express my feelings towards this team. I'm very happy that we actually made it. We're the first team who has won the World Cup in so long and the whole of India deserves this," she added.

