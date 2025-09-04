'He Should Be Included': Gautam Gambhir Given Clear Team Selection Advice, ODI WC Winner Endorses Out Of Luck Spinner For Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav's India are all set to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign. After India's heroics in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, their focus has shifted towards the white-ball contests and the Asia Cup is their first assignment. India will play the World T20 next year and the continental cup will be the dress rehearsal for them in their quest to defend their title next year. India will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign on September 10, 2025.

Madan Lal Feels Kuldeep Yadav Should Be Included In India's XI

India are scheduled to play two out of their three Asia Cup clashes in Dubai, including the one that will be played against Pakistan. The tracks in Dubai have always been on the slower side and it is expected to play out in the same manner in the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. Out of the 19 games that will be played in the Asia Cup, 11 of them will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

The average 1st innings score in Dubai is 139 runs and the average 2nd innings score in Dubai is 123 runs. Kuldeep Yadav was a part of India's Test squad that travelled to England for a five-match Test series, but he wasn't given a game. Former India player and the winner of the 1983 World Cup, Madan Lal, feels that Kuldeep should be included in India's playing XI as he brings something unique to the table.

"Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the team due to his unique bowling style, which is difficult to counter in T20 cricket, though the final decision depends on the wicket conditions and team combination. Two spinners and three pace bowlers should be included in Dubai," said Madan Lal while speaking to ANI.

Dissecting Kuldeep Yadav's Performance For India In T20Is