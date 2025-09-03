'You Ran Away From The Country To London': Virat Kohli Blasted Over His Latest Comments On Chinnaswamy Stampede During RCB's Victory Parade

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) waited for eighteen long years to win their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title, but their moment of happiness soon turned into a day of profound grief, as a stampede broke out at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the franchise's victory parade. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had defeated Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings by six runs in the summit clash of the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli Blasted For His Reaction To Chinnaswamy Stampede

It has been over three months that the unfortunate stampede took place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. A total of 11 people had died and at least 56 were injured as the crowd at Chinnaswamy went out of control to get a glimpse of their favourite stars who had just won the first title for the franchise. An investigation was ordered by the government for the incident that took place. It was also reported that the event was greenlit without any prior preparation.

The franchise broke its longstanding silence of three months and announced the formation of 'RCB Cares' and said that a compensation of Rs 25 Lakh will be given to the families of each victim. Virat Kohli, who was last seen in action in RCB colours, reacted to the campaign and RCB's attempt at providing the financial aid.

"Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history… turned into something tragic. I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost… and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility," said the former skipper as quoted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's social media account.

Virat Kohli's comments did not fit well with the netizens and some of them passed harsh comments on Virat and his silence on the entire matter for three months.

