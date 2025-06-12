Gautam Gambhir Gives Batting Tips to Rishabh Pant on How to Counter English Condition, And Then Wicketkeeper Hits... | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: The Indian team is training hard ahead of the crucial first Test against England at Headingley. During the team's training session on Wednesday, head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted having a long chat with vice-captain Rishabh Pant. It was clear that Gambhir was giving Pant batting tips on how to counter the tricky conditions of England. Just after the conversation, Pant was seen hitting a slog sweep in the nets successfully.

For the unversed, Gambhir was good at the sweep shot as well, during his prime. Surely, the tip is helping Pant. Interesting to see if he employs the same during the Tests versus England or not.

Meanwhile, it is an Indian team in transition after the retirements of senior stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain and hence spotlight would firmly be on him throughout the tour. He would be well-aware of that. The Indian team could have new faces in Sai Sudarshan, who is in line for a debut, along with pacer Anshul Kamboj.

India vs England - Preview

The five-match Test series is expected to be a mouthwatering contest between two cricketing powerhouses. Both the sides have a lot to prove and what makes this series even more interesting is the fact that it will mark the start of a new World Test Championship cycle.