
  • SA vs AUS, WTC 2025 Final: Steve Smith Claims Unique Milestone With Resilient Fifty Against South Africa, Leapfrogs Ajinkya Rahane In Elite List

Updated 12 June 2025 at 00:06 IST

Star Australian batter Steven Smith played a 66-run knock against South Africa in the WTC 2025 Final to achieve a unique milestone.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Steve Smith breaks Ajinkya Rahane's record during WTC 2025 Final at Lord's
WTC 2025 Final: Star Australian batter Steve Smith played a resilient knock in the Final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 against South Africa, at the iconic Lord's in London, on Wednesday, June 11th.

Steve Smith scored 66 runs from 112 balls at a strike rate of 58.93. The 36-year-old hammered 10 fours during his time on the crease. Smith's crucial knock came in handy for the Aussies at a time when they were struggling.

After losing the top batting order, Smith played a pivotal role during Australia's first inning on day one of the WTC 2025 Final, as he solidified a 79-run partnership with Beau Webster. It allowed Australia to make a comeback in the game.

Steve Smith Gets Hands On Elusive Feat With 66-Run Knock

With his 66-run knock at Lord's, Smith achieved multiple feats on June 11th. The 36-year-old became the leading run-scorer in the WTC Final. Previously, it was India batter Ajinkya Rahane who claimed the record with 199 runs in the WTC Final.

The star Australian batter holds the top spot with 221 runs in three innings. Meanwhile, Smith's compatriot, Travis Head, stands in the third position on the list with 192 runs in three innings.

Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma holds the fourth place with 122 runs in four innings. Lastly, talismanic batter Virat Kohli, who recently announced his Test retirement, stands in the fifth place with 120 runs in four innings in the WTC Final.

South Africa Struggle At Day One Stumps In WTC 2025 Final

The Aussies were bundled out at 212 after South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul. Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen also bagged three wickets in the WTC 2025 Final.

During South Africa's first inning, the Australian bowling wreaked havoc as the Proteas lost quick wickets, failing to build a partnership. At day one stumps, South Africa stood at 43/4, with Temba Bavuma (3*) and David Bedingham (8*) on the crease. Currently, the Proteas trail by 169 runs.

Published 12 June 2025 at 00:06 IST