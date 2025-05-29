Gautam Gambhir Gives Lame 'I am Not Selector' Excuse on Shreyas Iyer's Snub From India Squad For England Tour

India vs England: Once the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of England was announced by the Board of Control of Cricket in India, the absence of Shreyas Iyer's name became the biggest talking point. It started being debated because one reckoned he would take over the vacant No. 4 spot left by Virat Kohli. But once that did not happen, questions were raised.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has finally broken silence on this issue after being asked about it at an event on Wednesday. Gambhir, who is otherwise outright in what he thinks and says, came up with a lame excuse. He ducked the pertinent question by saying that he is not the selector. Iyer has been in sensational form with the bat in the domestic season and the ongoing IPL.

The former BJP MP also labelled the move of Indian board inviting all the three chiefs of armed forces to attend IPL title clash as an ‘unbelievable’ move.

Is Gambhir Ready For England Challenge?

Following the Test retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, it is an Indian team in transition. The new-look Indian team will be led by Shubman Gill. It is certainly going to be a big test for Gambhir as the coach. What makes the tour important is the fact that it is the start of a new World Test Championship cycle. Expectations would be high from the Indian team when Gill walks out for the toss in whites on June b20 at Headingley in Leeds for the opening Test.

Who Bats at No. 4 If Not Iyer?