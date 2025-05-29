Why Digvesh Rathi Was Banned And MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Got Away? Virender Sehwag Slams BCCI Over Double Standards During IPL

Updated May 29th 2025, 10:35 IST
IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants cricketer Digvesh Rathi was recently handed a one-match ban during the ongoing IPL season over his ‘notebook celebration’. Days after that episode, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has broken his silence on the matter and exposed the double standards that exists in the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).
Citing the examples of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, Sehwag said why were the mentioned players never reprimanded. Sehwag recalled Dhoni walking into the ground and arguing with the umpire and Kohli being aggressive to his oppositions on a number of occasions.
"I thought that the ban was a bit harsh. The boy is playing in his first year in the IPL. MS Dhoni had barged into the ground, he was not banned then. Virat Kohli has spoken to umpires in that tone, who knows how many times, he was also not banned. So, Digvesh Rathi could have been spared, because he is a young player, just coming into the scene, could have let that one go," Sehwag said, speaking on Cricbuzz.
Dhoni, who is known to be a cool customer, got disturbed with a certain call by the umpire during a match in 2019 against Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni walked into the ground and argued with the umpire over a no-ball. The CSK captain was not penalised heavily as he got away with a 50 per cent fine.
With Kohli, he has been a repeat offender. Over the 18 years of IPL, Kohli has gotten aggressive on a number of occasions, almost had a fight with Gautam Gambhir as well - yet he has never been suspended. This certainly exposes the double standards that exist.
