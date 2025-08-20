Gautam Gambhir Intervention? How Shubman Gill Was Chosen as Vice-Captain For Asia Cup 2025 Despite Ajit Agarkar's Reluctance

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill being chosen as the vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025 became the biggest talking point as chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the India squad on Tuesday. Most reports leading up to the announcement claimed that Gill will not find a spot in the side, then how did this happen? Did coach Gautam Gambhir have a say in this? An Indian Express report claims that chief selector was Ajit Agarkar was reluctant.

Did Gambhir have a say in this?

Apparently, Gambhir had joined the meeting virtually and supported the decision to invest in a younger player who could be groomed as a future captain. That makes it clear that Gambhir pushed Gill's case through on Tuesday.

Looks like Gambhir wants to groom Gill as the all-format captain for the future. What Gill's selection also does is that Yashasvi Jaiswal now has to wait for his chance in the shorter format. It would be interesting to see where Gill fits in the playing XI for the Asia Cup. By the looks of it, Sanju Samson may have to make way for Gill.

India Hot Contenders

Team India are the defending champions and would again be hot favourites to win it this time. They have a balanced unit and look extremely formidable on paper.