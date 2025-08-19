R Ashwin Voices Outrage Over Snubbing of Shreyas Iyer & Yashasvi Jaiswal from India's Asia Cup Squad: ‘It’s Just Not Fair’

R Ashwin, the former Team India spin-bowling all-rounder, was left dispirited over the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal from Team India's Asia Cup squad.

Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal have put up an impactful performance in limited-overs cricket. From representing Team India and playing T20 cricket in the IPL, both have played anchor roles in the game whenever required.

But their exclusion has sparked outrage, with fans calling out the selectors for not considering them in the Asia Cup squad. Iyer has played an anchor role for the Punjab Kings, who finished as runner-ups in the IPL 2025 season.

R Ashwin Unhappy Over Shreyas Iyer & Yashasvi Jaiswal's Asia Cup Omission

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 15-member squad for Team India, with Suryakumar Yadav named as the skipper while Shubman Gill would serve as his deputy.

However, notable omissions have left the fans furious, as star players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer were left out of the T20I squad.

R Ashwin expressed his discontent over Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer's exclusion, pointing out that while the selection is a thankless job, it was unfair to omit them from the Asia Cup squad.

“Selection is a thankless job. You have to let someone out. When you talk to them, you have to go through that sadness and disappointment in their faces. I hope someone has talked to Shreyas and Jaiswal.

“When you have Jaiswal as your third opener, you have brought Shubman Gill in the team by removing a person from the World Cup-winning squad. I mean, I am happy for Shubman, but I am very, very sad for both Shreyas and Jaiswal. It’s just not fair on both,” R Ashwin said in one of his videos on the Ash Ki Baat segment of his YouTube channel.

Team India Present Dominant Squad For Upcoming Asia Cup 2025

The Indian cricket team has been reinforced with the presence of Jasprit Bumrah, who will be leading the fast-bowling unit. Mystery spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are also a part of the team, which forges an equal balance of veteran instincts and young power.

Team India commences its Asia Cup campaign on September 9 against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.