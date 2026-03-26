Gautam Gambhir is Always 'Villain in The Story'; Ex-CSK Legend Makes Huge Claim Ahead of Fresh IPL Season

IPL 2026: Ahead of a brand new IPL season, former South African legend Faf Du Plessis has labelled Gautam Gambhir as the 'Villain in The Story'. Hailing Gambhir as ‘competitive’, Du Plessis claimed that the India coach sets high standards for himself and that is exactly what good leaders do.

‘Always the villain in the story’ - Faf Du Plessis

"My perspective of Gambhir is obviously very different from the guys that have played with him. He is always the villain in the story when it comes to playing against him. But, you respect that. He is so competitive. He doesn't worry for one second to be liked by anyone,” he said on JioStar.

“His job as a leader is to set high standards and have accountability within the dressing room. And that is what good leaders do. You look from the outside, if you are a leader or a guy that plays against him, you want to beat him, because of the way he carries on as the opposition. But, you respect the fact he has set such high standards,” he added.

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Du Plessis also highlighted Gambhir's impeccable record with the KKR.

"If you look at his record, you have to take your hat off and say, from a leadership perspective, KKR with him, was a stronger side," Du Plessis said.

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