Updated 26 March 2026 at 09:03 IST
Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Sourav Ganguly Gives Verdict on Long-Standing Debate
Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar - who is a better player? This long-standing debate now has a verdict from former India captain Sourav Ganguly.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar - who is a better player? This long-standing debate now has a verdict from former India captain Sourav Ganguly. As per Ganguly, both are great and he claimed he is happy that both of them are from India. Ganguly, who is rated as one of India's best-ever captains reckons it is only when you play do you realise how difficult it is to make so many runs.
‘Both are great’
"Both are great, both are very good, and I am happiest that both are from India. Both have won so many matches for India. You cannot even imagine, because when you play, you realise how difficult it is to score so many runs and so many centuries," he explained during WITT Summit on the TV9 Network.
He said, "Sachin Tendulkar is a very big player. I have seen him from up close, I have played so much with him. I had opened around 250 ODIs with him, so I would always come home and say that my game should not go down.
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"Sometimes my wife would ask why, since form goes up and down. I would say no - people will say that at one end there is such a great player, and at the other end there is an average player. So I never wanted my game to go down."
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Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 08:57 IST