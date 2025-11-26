'Test Cricket Has Been Murdered': Gautam Gambhir Lambasted As Indian Team Turns Into Head Coach's Laboratory Of Never-Ending Experiments

India invincible on home soil? Not anymore. It is not just two home series losses, but two whitewashes in a span of thirteen months creates a lot of doubts about the direction in which this Indian Test team is heading towards. South Africa never started the series as favourites, but they have managed to uncover the cracks that exist in the Indian Test team.

In the last nine Test matches that the Indian team has won at home, they have managed to win only five. A series win against West Indies (2025) and Bangladesh (2024) is not something that Gautam Gambhir and his team can wear as a badge of honour anymore. As of now, the Indian Test team looks in shambles and the over-experimentation with the batting order in the longest format of the game is to be blamed for and has had a major role to play.

Netizens Lambast Indian Head Coach

Just like the T20Is, the Test team has no set batting order. The number three spot keeps on changing, and it seems that there is no role clarity at the moment. Gautam Gambhir was specifically asked about the Test series loss and his answer was simple. The Indian Head Coach feels that this is a young Indian team and the players are still under transition. The netizens are in no mood to take the loss seriously, and they have lambasted the Head Coach.

List Of Unwanted Records Created By India After South Africa Series Defeat

India lose 5 Tests in a two-season stretch for the first time in 25 years

India lose 5 Tests in a span of 7 matches for the first time in 66 years

India’s biggest defeat in Test cricket

India registered 0 individual hundred in a home Test series for the first time in 30 years

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Continuing As Test Coach

In the post-match press conference, the Indian Head Coach was specifically asked about whether he feels that he is still the right man to continue as the Head Coach of the Test team. Gambhir cleared the air and said that he is the same guy that gave results in the England tour, and it is up for the BCCI to decide.