Gautam Gambhir's Team India Shatter Unwanted 59-year-Old All-Time Record After Horror Show In Second IND vs SA Test In Guwahati

India's performance in red ball cricket at home continues to be under the scanner. Irrespective of the situation, condition, and the opposition, India continue to falter in home Test matches. After Gautam Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach, India do not have a lot to flaunt about as far as the home Test games go, and the South Africa series has been no different.

India Shatter 59-Year-Old All-Time Record

Batting collapses are nothing new as far as the Indian team is concerned. Something similar happened on the third day of the Guwahati Test when India went from 95/1 to 122/7. The hosts shocked everybody by losing six wickets for just 27 as South Africa clawed their way back into the game that is being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Despite getting a decent start, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul putting up 65 runs for the first wicket, India failed to capitalize and managed to score only 201 runs in response to South Africa's mammoth score of 489 runs. Indian batters including the likes of Sudharsan (15), Dhruv Jurel (0), Rishabh Pant (7), Nitish Kumar Reddy (10), and Ravindra Jadeja (6) fell like a pack of cards, and now the hosts of the series have registered a new low.

India's previous worst collapse in Test matches came back in 1966 when they went down from 98/1 to 139/7, losing their six wickets for 41. Unfortunately for the hosts, they have also bettered their batting collapse in 1967 where they went from being 60/1 to 90/7.

List Of Worst Collapses By India

12 runs: 102/1 to 114/7 in 1962 against Pakistan in Karachi

102/1 to 114/7 in 1962 against Pakistan in Karachi 26 runs: 94/1 to 120/7 in 1984 against Pakistan in Lahore

94/1 to 120/7 in 1984 against Pakistan in Lahore 26 runs: 130/1 to 156/7 in 1946 against England at Old Trafford

130/1 to 156/7 in 1946 against England at Old Trafford 27 runs: 95/1 to 122/7 in 2025 against South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

95/1 to 122/7 in 2025 against South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 30 runs: 60/1 to 90/7 in 1967 against England at Lord's

India Stare At Another Home Series Loss