Gautam Gambhir Relieved That Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Has Retired? Ex-India Star Makes Sensational Comment Ahead of England Tests

India vs England: As Team India gets ready to start a new chapter following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, spotlight would firmly be on new captain Shubman Gill. While the absence of Rohit and Kohli is considered to be huge losses for the Indian cricket team ahead of the Tests versus England, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar begs to differ. As per Manjrekar, head coach Gautam Gambhir would be relieved that Kohli and Rohit are not there.

As harsh as it may sound, Manjrekar cited that both the Indian cricketing icons have been out of form. He also claimed that England would start hot favourites.

‘England will still start as firm favorites’

"England will still start as firm favorites, but India could be dangerous for they will be free spirited. Two senior batters woefully out of form and rock bottom on self-confidence won’t be casting their dark shadows on the team anymore, and coach Gambhir especially may be relieved by this."

Advising batters to play the ball close to the body, Manjrekar said that is exactly what they have been doing in the IPL.

"Batters need to play close to the body and refrain from hitting through the line when not to the pitch of the ball, which means they have to do exactly the opposite of what they were doing for the last two months in IPL. And yes, leave deliveries outside off. Anyone who can’t do these two things will have a miserable tour of England," he added.