REVEALED! Who Replaces Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli at 1st, 2nd Slip During India-England 1st Test at Leeds - Check Deets

India vs England: When India take on England in the first Test at Headingley in Leeds, eyes would be on the slip cordon as the visitors would have new faces there. The Shubman Gill-led Team India are a side in transition following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With new players ready to take up the vacant spots in the batting order, who will be at the slip cordon?

On most occasions, Rohit used to take the first slip, while Kohli used to be beside him at second. The slip cordon will always play an important role in England as the pitch offers assistance to pacers. There would be a lot of lateral movement, which means the slips would be in play often. '

Who Replaces RoKo at 1st, 2nd Slip?

Going by the pictures from the Team India training that are doing the rounds on social space, it is clear that at first slip they are trusting Karun Nair and at second - there is KL Rahul. Both Nair and Rahul are good catchers and should seamlessly take over the slip cordon.

And at third slip, there is captain Shubman Gill.

Nair to Make Grand Comeback

Going by the visuals that are doing the rounds, it is indicative that Nair would be making a comeback in the XI. The Nair story is certainly one for the ages. He is only the second Indian player after Virender Sehwag to have scored a triple hundred for India in Test cricket. But unfortunately, just after his triple ton, he was dropped.

Now, he returns to the Indian team after 3008 days. He got picked in the India squad on the back of a surreal domestic season where he scored a lot of runs.