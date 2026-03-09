Gautam Gambhir Responds to MS Dhoni's Emotional Tribute After Team India's Historic T20 World Cup Victory

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has responded to MS Dhoni's heartwarming congratulatory post over Team India's sensational victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final.

It was a historic night at the Narendra Modi Stadium as Team India healed the blemishes of November 2023 after defeating New Zealand in the summit clash. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue displayed unbelievable dominance against the Blackcaps to clinch consecutive ICC T20 World title wins.

After India's Historic T20 World Cup Victory, Gautam Gambhir Replies to MS Dhoni's Heartfelt Gesture

MS Dhoni, who witnessed the historic final unfold, shared a post to commemorate Team India's T20 World Cup victory. He also made a playful remark about Gambhir to smile more, as it looks great on him. The former India captain added that his intensity and a smile would be a killer combo.

"History gets created at Ahmedabad,big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide.such a pleasure to see all of u play.Coach Sahab smile looks great on u,intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done.enjoy guys(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai.CHAMPION BOWLER)," MS Dhoni wrote on his Instagram post.

Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir responded to MS Dhoni's remark, saying it was an amazing reason to smile and that it was great seeing him.

"And what a reason to smile, great seeing u!" Gautam Gambhir commented on MS Dhoni's post for Team India on Instagram.

Advertisement

Samson, Kishan Shine as India Clinch Back-to-Back T20 World Cup Crowns

It was a night of brilliant cricketing performance from the Indian cricket team in the high-stakes summit clash. They made sure to keep the high-flying New Zealand at bay, restricting them from their chance to secure an ICC white-ball title.

From Ishan Kishan regaining form to clutch Sanju Samson doing what he does best as an opener, the Indian top-order stood up when they needed to do so the most.