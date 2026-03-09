How A Single Catch In 2024 T20 World Cup Final Transformed Suryakumar Yadav's Life? Indian Captain Spills The Beans After IND vs NZ Summit Clash

India finally ended their Narendra Modi Stadium hoodoo by defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday. The Men In Blue also became the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title since the inception of the tournament in 2007.

Suryakumar Yadav On How A Catch Transformed His Life

India's underwhelming record at this venue didn't raise many hopes ahead of the summit clash. India lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia and recently also went down to South Africa in Ahmedabad. But Suryakumar Yadav and Co. brandished a fearless and aggressive brand of cricket, and ensured they had the last laugh.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Suryakumar insisted the catch against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final two years ago redefined his life.

“It has been a great journey. Criticism is a part of life. You can't run away from it. Because if you do good, people will say good, if you don't do good, people won't say good. It's a simple thing; you need to understand this. And this is a part of a sportsman's life. But the journey of 23, then we went to 2024, we won there in Barbados. That catch changed my life completely. Because that was a moment of the tournament. And then after that, when I started leading this amazing team, it was a very special feeling because I knew that we were going to play the World Cup in India after two years. And no team has ever won in India. And when you play the T20 World Cup or any tournament in India, there is a different vibe, a different excitement."

India Lifted 3rd ICC Men's T20 World Cup Title

India have now also made a hat-trick of ICC titles, winning a trophy in each year starting from 2024. Batting first in Ahmedabad, the hosts piled up a massive 255 runs, thanks to half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan, with Shivam Dube’s explosive late cameo pushing them past the 250 mark.

In reply, New Zealand couldn't come close despite Tim Seifert’s fighting 52 and a resilient 43 from skipper Mitchell Santner. Jasprit Bumrah once again proved decisive, tearing through the Kiwi batting lineup with a four-wicket haul, while Axar Patel continued his fine form, bagging three wickets to seal the triumph in the final.