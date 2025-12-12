Gautam Gambhir's Ex-KKR Teammate Asks Pertinent Question About Sanju Samson After Shubman Gill's Twin Failure vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: India's vice-captain Shubman Gill has been woefully out-of-form in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. After scoring four off two balls in Cuttack, Gill registered a golden duck in Mullanpur. Now, former India cricketer and coach Gautam Gambhir's ex-teammate Robin Uthappa has asked a pertinent question. Uthappa has asked ‘what wrong has Sanju Samson done?'.

ALSO READ: QDK Speaks On The Motivation Behind His Return To ODI Cricket

‘What Wrong Has he Done?’

''I beg the question: what did the partnership of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson do so grossly wrong that they had to be replaced? I understand Surya in the pre-series conference, where he said Shubman has actually been in the T20 squad before Sanju got his opportunity. But when Sanju did get his opportunity, he got three hundreds. He was the first guy among the youngsters here to get hundreds in T20 cricket," said while speaking on Star Sports.

''It was after that when Abhishek got it, and after that when Tilak actually got it. So he perhaps even inspired the guys and challenged them, because at that point, they were figuring out who was going to be the next opener for India in T20 cricket. So you have a proven opener, who’s averaging just below Abhishek Sharma at this point, and you decided to move him to the middle order and then slowly leave him out. What wrong has he done? is my question. He deserves to have that opportunity,'' he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks 2 Records With Stellar Knock In U19 Asia Cup

India Eye Lead, Again!

India squandered the lead at Mullanpur and now they will look to get in the lead again when the two sides meet in Dharamsala on December 14.