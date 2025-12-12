Updated 12 December 2025 at 17:26 IST
Powerhouse Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Two Big Records With Stellar Knock In U19 Asia Cup 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, smashed 171 off 95 balls vs UAE in the U19 Asia Cup, breaking the record for most sixes in an innings (14) and registering the second-highest Youth ODI score by an Indian.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his sensational form with a solid batting display in the U19 Asia Cup competition. The 14-year-old tormented the UAE's U19 bowling attack with his raw power, putting up an exceptional century in the match-up.
With the whirlwind knock, Vaibhav Suryavanshi helped India U19 set up a monumental score on the board. The Indian teen cricketing phenom broke two clinical records in the process, establishing his dominance in the Under-19 cricketing circuit.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Two Records With Whirlwind Knock At U19 Asia Cup
In the U19 Asia Cup group-stage competition against the UAE, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi put up a 171-run knock during India U19's innings. The teen southpaw went guns blazing with the bat, breaking two big records.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed nine fours and 14 sixes in his knock, which helped him break the record of scoring the most sixes by a batter in a single innings of the U19 Asia Cup.
Advertisement
The record was previously held by Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli, who smacked ten sixes back in 2017.
Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 56-Ball Century During ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match vs UAEU19
Advertisement
The 14-year-old's 171 off 95 balls is officially in the record books as the second-highest score by an Indian cricketer in a Youth ODI. Ambati Rayudu currently tops the list with an unbeaten 177 against England U19 in 2002.
India U19 Post 433 Runs On The Scoreboard, UAE Targets 434
At the U19 Asia Cup group stage competition between India and the UAE, the boys in blue were put in to bat first. After skipper Ayush Mhatre's early dismissal, the onus was on Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George.
Suryavanshi went into beast mode, putting up a clinical 171 on the scoreboard. Aaron George contributed a solid 69 as well, putting India in top gear.
Also Read: Quinton de Kock Speaks On The Motivation Behind His Comeback To International Cricket: 'It Brought Back My Hunger'
Vihaan Malhotra's firm 69, Vedant Trivedi's 38 and Abhigyan Kundu's 32-run contributions helped the India U19 set up a monumental target in the Youth ODI.
India reached 433 runs at the loss of six wickets by the end of the innings. The UAE U19 now has a target of 434 to chase.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 12 December 2025 at 17:26 IST