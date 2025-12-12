Powerhouse Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Two Big Records With Stellar Knock In U19 Asia Cup 2025

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his sensational form with a solid batting display in the U19 Asia Cup competition. The 14-year-old tormented the UAE's U19 bowling attack with his raw power, putting up an exceptional century in the match-up.

With the whirlwind knock, Vaibhav Suryavanshi helped India U19 set up a monumental score on the board. The Indian teen cricketing phenom broke two clinical records in the process, establishing his dominance in the Under-19 cricketing circuit.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Two Records With Whirlwind Knock At U19 Asia Cup

In the U19 Asia Cup group-stage competition against the UAE, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi put up a 171-run knock during India U19's innings. The teen southpaw went guns blazing with the bat, breaking two big records.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed nine fours and 14 sixes in his knock, which helped him break the record of scoring the most sixes by a batter in a single innings of the U19 Asia Cup.

The record was previously held by Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli, who smacked ten sixes back in 2017.

The 14-year-old's 171 off 95 balls is officially in the record books as the second-highest score by an Indian cricketer in a Youth ODI. Ambati Rayudu currently tops the list with an unbeaten 177 against England U19 in 2002.

India U19 Post 433 Runs On The Scoreboard, UAE Targets 434

At the U19 Asia Cup group stage competition between India and the UAE, the boys in blue were put in to bat first. After skipper Ayush Mhatre's early dismissal, the onus was on Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George.

Suryavanshi went into beast mode, putting up a clinical 171 on the scoreboard. Aaron George contributed a solid 69 as well, putting India in top gear.

Vihaan Malhotra's firm 69, Vedant Trivedi's 38 and Abhigyan Kundu's 32-run contributions helped the India U19 set up a monumental target in the Youth ODI.