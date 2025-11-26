'I Am The Same Guy Who Got Results In England': Gautam Gambhir Sets The Record Straight, Addresses Concerns Around His Future As Test Coach

Despite all the wins and losses of the Indian team, Gautam Gambhir continues to remain at the epicenter of all the things said and done. The Head Coach has delivered the Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy within 12 months of being appointed as the Indian Head Coach, but things are looking far from good for the Test team. World Test Champions South Africa handed India their biggest defeat at home, and many believe that heads should roll.

Under Gautam Gambhir, India have managed to defeat only West Indies and Bangladesh in their backyard, but things take a different turn altogether when the results of the New Zealand and South Africa Test series are taken into account. India have not only have been whitewashed by South Africa, but they have also sustained a massive blow as far as their chances of World Test Championship (WTC) finals are concerned.

Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On His Future

Gautam Gambhir's tenure as the Head Coach of India has been drastically different across the red ball and white ball format. A team that has been toying with the opposition in white-ball cricket continues to struggle in the red ball format, and their situation surprisingly worsens when they play at home. After South Africa clean swept India 2-0, Gautam Gambhir was specifically asked about his future as the Indian Test coach, and he did not mince words.

"Indian cricket is important, I am not. There is no hindsight to whatever decision we have taken, we have taken for the best. We absolutely believe that we could get the job done. Am I the right man or not? It is for the BCCI to decide. People keep forgetting, but I am the same guy who got results in England, won the Champions Trophy," said the India Head Coach.

Gautam Gambhir's Record As The Test Coach

Total matches: 19 (2 vs Bangladesh, 3 vs New Zealand, 5 vs Australia, 5 vs England, 2 vs West Indies, and 2 vs South Africa)

19 (2 vs Bangladesh, 3 vs New Zealand, 5 vs Australia, 5 vs England, 2 vs West Indies, and 2 vs South Africa) Matches won: 7 (2 vs Bangladesh, 1 vs Australia, 2 vs England, 2 vs West Indies)

7 (2 vs Bangladesh, 1 vs Australia, 2 vs England, 2 vs West Indies) Matches lost: 10 (3 vs New Zealand, 3 vs Australia, 2 vs England, 2 vs South Africa)

10 (3 vs New Zealand, 3 vs Australia, 2 vs England, 2 vs South Africa) Matches drawn: 2 (1 vs Australia and 1 vs England)

India's WTC 2027 Woes Continue